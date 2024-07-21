NASCAR confirms late broadcast change after Brickyard 400 delay
By Asher Fair
Sunday afternoon's Brickyard 400 was set to be shown live on NBC from Indianapolis Motor Speedway. But because of the breaking news in the world of politics earlier this afternoon, it was shifted over to USA Network for a brief time.
However, the conclusion of the unanticipated NBC News Special Report allowed the race to move back to NBC before the green flag flew.
Now, also because of the breaking news earlier today, the remainder of the race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Speedway, Indiana oval has been moved back to USA Network.
Brickyard 400 moves from NBC to USA Network (again)
The 160-lap event would have concluded before 6:00 p.m. ET, which is when NBC's Brickyard 400 broadcast window was scheduled to expire, but a late single-car wreck involving Richard Childress Racing's Kyle Busch led to a caution and a green-white-checkered overtime period.
A multi-car wreck heading into turn one on the overtime restart then resulted in another caution. This pileup involved Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin, Stewart-Haas Racing's Chase Briscoe, Kaulig Racing's Daniel Hemric, Legacy Motor Club's John Hunter Nemechek, and Hendrick Motorsports' Alex Bowman.
A red flag quickly ensued after the caution flag was thrown, meaning that the race is set for another restart following a lengthy cleanup and track repairs.
With NBC focusing on today's news instead of the crown jewel Cup Series event, USA Network took over at 6:00 p.m. ET.
USA Network has served as the NBCUniversal-owned alternate channel during NBC's portion of the broadcast schedule since 2022, when it took over from the now defunct NBC Sports Network.
Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson is the race leader during the red flag after passing Team Penske's Ryan Blaney when RFK Racing's Brad Keselowski ran out of fuel just before the restart. Start a free trial of FuboTV now if you have not already done so and tune in to USA Network!