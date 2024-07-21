NASCAR makes late Brickyard 400 broadcast change, moved off NBC
By Asher Fair
UPDATE: The race has been moved back to NBC.
Due to an NBC News Special Report after the announcement that Joe Biden is dropping out of the 2024 presidential race, Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race has been moved from NBC to USA Network.
Sunday's Brickyard 400 is set to be the first race at the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval since 2020, as the Cup Series raced at the track's interior road course from 2021 to 2023.
This 160-lap race marks the 30th anniversary of the crown jewel event, and it is set to be its 28th running. Kevin Harvick won the two most recent Brickyard 400s in 2019 and 2020, meaning that Brad Keselowski is the active driver with the most recent Brickyard 400 victory (2018).
Brickyard 400 moves from NBC to USA Network
All three former Brickyard 400 winners in the field, including four-time winner Jimmie Johnson and two-time winner Kyle Busch, are now competing for different teams.
Keselowski won his Brickyard 400 with Team Penske and now competes for RFK Racing. Johnson won all four of his with Hendrick Motorsports and now competes for Legacy Motor Club. Busch won both of his with Joe Gibbs Racing and now competes for Richard Childress Racing.
23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick is set to start Sunday's race from the pole position behind the wheel of his No. 45 Toyota.
A full starting lineup can be found here.
This marks the second consecutive week of a major motor race being moved off of NBC due to a late political development. Last Saturday night's IndyCar race at Iowa Speedway was moved from NBC to CNBC after the shooting at a rally for former President Donald Trump.
It remains to be seen if the Brickyard 400 will eventually be moved back to NBC.
