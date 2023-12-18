NASCAR Cup Series: 3 possible drivers for 2024's final open seat
Rick Ware Racing have not yet confirmed any drivers for their second car for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season.
By Asher Fair
There are technically two seats still without confirmed drivers for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season following Stewart-Haas Racing's confirmation of former Legacy Motor Club driver Noah Gragson as the replacement for Aric Almirola behind the wheel of the No. 10 Ford.
But for all intents and purposes, there is one seat still open for next year, as it has long been rumored that former Spire Motorsports driver Ty Dillon is on his way to Kaulig Racing to replace the Xfinity Series-bound A.J. Allmendinger behind the wheel of the No. 16 Chevrolet.
Former Kaulig Racing driver Justin Haley is set to move to Rick Ware Racing full-time, but the team have not confirmed any drivers for their other car, which has long been a shared entry. Who might spend time in that seat in 2024? Here are three possibilities.
Possible Rick Ware Racing drivers: No. 1 - Cody Ware
Prior to his April arrest and suspension, Cody Ware was in his second consecutive full season with his father's team behind the wheel of the No. 51 Ford. After maintaining his innocence, Ware had all of his charges dropped and was reinstated by NASCAR, opening up the possibility of a 2024 return.
Ware only competed in the first seven races of the 2023 season. Considering the fact that he has competed for Rick Ware Racing in some capacity in each of the last seven years, it's hard to imagine him not making any starts in 2024, even if the team opt to have multiple drivers in the entry alongside Justin Haley's car.