NASCAR Cup Series: 3 possible Kaulig Racing drivers for 2025
By Randy Smith
No. 2 - Ty Dillon
Ty Dillon's NASCAR career has seen its ups and downs. While he has been out of a full-time Cup Series ride this season, he has driven across all three series. The 32-year-old has competed for Rackley WAR full-time in the Truck Series and sits in 18th place in the points standings. He has also made the occasional Xfinity Series start for JD Motorsports.
In the Cup Series, Dillon has made some starts as well. He has competed for Richard Childress Racing, Team AmeriVet, and even Kaulig Racing.
His occasional Cup Series starts have presumably been made with the hope of eventually getting another full-time ride, and it could come to fruition in 2025.
Dillon's name has been tossed around as a candidate to compete full-time for Kaulig Racing, though that was the case last offseason as well, and he has only ended up sharing the No. 16 Chevrolet with four other drivers.
Dillon only finished in 32nd place in the point standings with Spire Motorsports last year, so it's hard to say that he would be an upgrade from Daniel Hemric. But he's familiar with the program enough that a change may be justified.
Kaulig Racing could elect to promote Dillon and move Hemric back down to the Xfinity Series ride that A.J. Allmendinger is set to vacate to move back up to the Cup Series full-time himself.