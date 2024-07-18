NASCAR driver reunites with old team, first time since 2015
By Asher Fair
Ty Dillon is set to join his grandfather's NASCAR Cup Series team for Sunday afternoon's Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, doing so behind the wheel of the No. 33 Chevrolet.
Sunday's 160-lap race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Speedway, Indiana oval is set to be the first true Brickyard 400 since 2020, as the Cup Series had raced on the venue's road course in each of the last three years.
Dillon, who finished in 14th place for Germain Racing in the 2020 Brickyard 400, has not competed for Richard Childress Racing at the Cup level since the 2015 season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway. He made a total of seven starts for the team in 2014 and 2015. This weekend, he is set to join his brother Austin and teammate Kyle Busch in the team's driver lineup.
Ty Dillon back at Richard Childress Racing
The 32-year-old Welcome, North Carolina native has competed in four Cup Series races this season for two other teams, three for Kaulig Racing and one for the newly rebranded Team AmeriVet. He most recently competed for the former at New Hampshire Motor Speedway last month.
The entry of the No. 33 Chevrolet into this weekend's race marks the car's fifth appearance so far this season. Austin Hill has made three starts behind the wheel of the car this year, most recently in the street race in Chicago earlier this month, and Will Brown made his Cup Series debut at Sonoma Raceway last month.
Including the No. 33 Chevrolet, there are three non-charter cars on the entry list for this weekend's race. Legacy Motor Club are also set to expand to three cars, fielding the No. 84 Toyota for Jimmie Johnson for the sixth time this season, and MBM Motorsports are set to return for their sixth appearance of the year, fielding the No. 66 Ford for B.J. McLeod for a second time.
The one non-charter car that competed in this past weekend's race at Pocono Raceway, the No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet, will not be entered at Indianapolis.
It is expected that the No. 33 Chevrolet will return for additional races later in the year, but locations for future starts have not yet been determined. Hill is said to have a deal for four Cup Series races, and he has only competed in three thus far.
NBC is set to broadcast the Brickyard 400 live from Indianapolis Motor Speedway beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, July 21.