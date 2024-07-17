NASCAR: Two teams expanding to three cars for the Brickyard 400
By Asher Fair
The only non-charter car on the entry list for this past Sunday afternoon's NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway was the No. 44 Chevrolet, which was fielded by NY Racing Team. That car will not be returning to the race track for this Sunday's race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
But for this Sunday's race, which is set to be the first Brickyard 400 at the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Speedway, Indiana oval since 2020, two two-car teams are set to expand and field third cars.
Richard Childress Racing and Legacy Motor Club are both set to field three cars in Sunday's 160-lap race.
Two teams bringing back third cars at Indy
Richard Childress Racing are set to bring back the No. 33 Chevrolet for the fifth time this season, and Legacy Motor Club are set to bring back the No. 84 Toyota for the sixth.
Ty Dillon is set to make his first start for his grandfather's Cup Series team since the 2015 season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway, joining his brother Austin and teammate Kyle Busch.
As for Legacy Motor Club, team co-owner and seven-time series champion Jimmie Johnson has been the only driver of the No. 84 Toyota this year, and that is set to remain the case. He is set to compete alongside full-time drivers John Hunter Nemechek and Erik Jones.
Just one other team is set to field a non-charter car this weekend. MBM Motorsports are set to return for their sixth appearance of the 2024 season, doing so with B.J. McLeod behind the wheel of the No. 66 Ford.
McLeod made his first start with the Carl Long-owned team back in May at Charlotte Motor Speedway after being called upon as the late replacement for David Starr.
McLeod, whose only other NASCAR starts with MBM Motorsports came in the Xfinity Series back in 2015, is set to become the first driver to drive the No. 66 Ford in two points races in 2024.
