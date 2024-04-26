NASCAR Cup Series: Another team selling a charter in 2024?
If JTG Daugherty Racing lose primary sponsor Kroger after the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, could they end up selling their charter?
By Asher Fair
Stewart-Haas Racing may not be the only NASCAR Cup Series team looking to part ways with a charter at the end of the 2024 season.
Longtime JTG Daugherty Racing sponsor Kroger, which has been with the team since 2010, could reportedly switch to a new team for the 2025 season, leaving the organization's future in doubt.
Joe Gibbs Racing is said to be the most likely candidate to land the sponsorship should the switch occur, which could be a significant development in itself amid the continued reduction of FedEx as a primary sponsor on Denny Hamlin's No. 11 Toyota and the potential retirement of Martin Truex Jr., who brings funding from Bass Pro Shops and Auto-Owners.
Where would Kroger move leave JTG Daugherty Racing?
Despite the fact that JTG Daugherty Racing are a Chevrolet team, team co-owner Tad Geschickter has interestingly been helping to sell sponsorship to Joe Gibbs Racing for the last three years, as his Brand Activation Maximizer agency began working with the Toyota organization in 2022.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has driven the No. 47 Chevrolet for the team since 2020 and most notably won the 2023 Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Through 10 races in 2024, he sits in 25th place in the point standings.
With the possibility of Geschickter himself partnering with Joe Gibbs Racing and Joe Gibbs Racing already running four cars, does that make the charter currently used to run the No. 47 Chevrolet a prime candidate for an upcoming sale, or would co-owner Brad Daugherty look to find a new business partner -- or potentially even switch his organization over to Toyota?
There are several teams said to be interested in the purchase of another charter, including two-car teams RFK Racing, Trackhouse Racing Team, 23XI Racing, and Legacy Motor Club, plus Xfinity Series team JR Motorsports, which have long been waiting for the right opportunity to make the move to the Cup Series.
The only charter that changed hands after last season came from Live Fast Motorsports and went to Spire Motorsports, which now run a three-car team. The sale was said to be for roughly $40 million, shattering the previous record.