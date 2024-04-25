NASCAR: Major sponsor linked to new team after 15 years
Longtime JTG Daugherty Racing partner Kroger could be on the move after the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, with a Toyota powerhouse viewed as its most likely landing spot.
By Asher Fair
Kroger has been with JTG Daugherty Racing as a primary sponsor since 2010, which was only their second full season in the NASCAR Cup Series. However, America’s largest supermarket chain is said to be considering a switch to a new organization after the 2024 season, bringing an end to one of the sport's longest standing partnerships.
Team co-owner Tad Geschickter interestingly runs his Brand Activation Maximizer agency, which has worked with Joe Gibbs Racing to sell sponsorship since 2022. This partnership has gone on despite the fact that JTG Daugherty Racing are a Chevrolet team and Joe Gibbs Racing are a Toyota team.
Amid rumors of Kroger leaving the No. 47 Chevrolet, which has been driven by 2023 Daytona 500 champion Ricky Stenhouse Jr. since 2020, Joe Gibbs Racing has been identified as the most likely landing spot, with Geschickter himself said to be considering a move to the Toyota powerhouse.
Kroger to Joe Gibbs Racing?
Securing Kroger as a primary sponsor for 2025 and beyond could be massive for Joe Gibbs Racing amid the continued reduction in appearances for longtime primary sponsor FedEx on the No. 11 Toyota of Denny Hamlin -- and the possible retirement of Martin Truex Jr., which could lead to the loss of sponsors Bass Pro Shops and Auto-Owners Insurance.
What would become of JTG Daugherty Racing, which lost SunnyD to Stewart-Haas Racing after the 2023 season, if Kroger made the move would certainly be something to monitor.
If Geschickter were to make a move to partner with Joe Gibbs' team, then perhaps fellow co-owner Brad Daugherty would look to sell the charter used to run the No. 47 Chevrolet, find a new business partner, or make a manufacturer switch to Toyota himself.
Any such scenario unfolding likely depends on the prospects of landing new sponsorship -- and the performance of Stenhouse throughout the rest of the 2024 season.