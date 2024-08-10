Beyond the Flag
NASCAR Cup Series: 2024 Richmond qualifying updates, full starting lineup

Richmond Raceway is set to become the first race on the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series schedule to host its second race of the year this Sunday night.

By Asher Fair

Richmond Raceway, NASCAR
Richmond Raceway, NASCAR / Jonathan Bachman/GettyImages
The first 22 races of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season were all contested at different venues. But 10 of the season's final 14 races are set to be contested at venues that have already hosted races this year.

After the Cup Series had two consecutive off weekends due to NBC's coverage of the Summer Olympics in Paris, France, Richmond Raceway is set to become the first track to host a second Cup Series race this year, and that race, the Cook Out 400, is ironically the season's second race called the Cook Out 400.

The first one, however, took place at Martinsville Speedway back in early April, not at the four-turn, 0.75-mile (1.207-kilometer) Richmond Raceway oval in Richmond, Virginia. Richmond Raceway hosted the Toyota Owners 400 one week prior, in late March.

Richmond Raceway is considered a short track, so each driver is set to make a two-lap qualifying attempt. Drivers are split up into two groups, with the qualifying order determined by the metric NASCAR has used since 2020. A full explanation of that formula, which includes four variables, is available here.

The fastest five drivers in each group are set to advance to the second round to battle for the pole position, also with two-lap qualifying efforts.

The drivers who don't advance out of the first group are set to line up on the outside lane, and the drivers who don't make it out of the second group are set to line up on the inside lane. This marks a slight change from last summer's race at the track, though it is the same format that was used there back in the spring.

What is different from the spring race, however, is the fact that the second round shootout for the pole position is now group-based, a rule change that was implemented back in June. Drivers are no longer necessarily guaranteed to earn their starting positions based strictly on speeds.

The driver with the sixth fastest speed could start as high as second, and the only driver guaranteed to have his starting position determined by where he ranks on the speed chart is the driver who takes the pole position with the fastest overall speed.

NASCAR at Richmond: Full starting lineup

1st - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

2nd - Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

3rd - Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

4th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

5th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

6th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

7th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

8th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

9th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

10th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

11th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

12th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

13th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

14th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

15th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

16th - Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

17th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

18th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

19th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

20th - Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

21st - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet

22nd - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet

23rd - Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

24th - Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

25th - Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

26th - Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

27th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

28th - Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

29th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

30th - Ty Dillon, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

31st - Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

32nd - Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

33rd - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

34th - Riley Herbst, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford

35th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

36th - Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

37th - Parker Retzlaff, No. 66 MBM Motorsports Ford

