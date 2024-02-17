NASCAR Cup Series: A complete list of Daytona 500 winners
A total of 42 drivers have found victory lane at Daytona International Speedway to become Daytona 500 champions. Will 2024 see a 43rd emerge?
By Asher Fair
The 66th annual Daytona 500 is scheduled to take place at Daytona International Speedway this weekend to kick off the 36-race 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season.
The field for this year's 200-lap "Great American Race" at the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) high-banked Dayton Beach, Florida oval consists of seven former winners of the event after two-time winner Jimmie Johnson successfully managed to qualify his non-charter No. 84 Toyota into the 40-car field.
In 65 previous editions of the event, 42 drivers have emerged victorious, with 12 drivers winning more than once; we'll get into some of the repeat winners in more detail below.
Daytona 500: Past winners of the "Great American Race"
Here is a full list of Daytona 500 winners leading up to this year's race.
1959 - Lee Petty
1960 - Junior Johnson
1961 - Marvin Panch
1962 - Fireball Roberts
1963 - Tiny Lund
1964 - Richard Petty
1965 - Fred Lorenzen
1966 - Richard Petty
1967 - Mario Andretti
1968 - Cale Yarborough
1969 - LeeRoy Yarborough
1970 - Pete Hamilton
1971 - Richard Petty
1972 - A.J. Foyt
1973 - Richard Petty
1974 - Richard Petty
1975 - Benny Parsons
1976 - David Pearson
1977 - Cale Yarborough
1978 - Bobby Allison
1979 - Richard Petty
1980 - Buddy Baker
1981 - Richard Petty
1982 - Bobby Allison
1983 - Cale Yarborough
1984 - Cale Yarborough
1985 - Bill Elliott
1986 - Geoffrey Bodine
1987 - Bill Elliott
1988 - Bobby Allison
1989 - Darrell Waltrip
1990 - Derrike Cope
1991 - Ernie Irvan
1992 - Davey Allison
1993 - Dale Jarrett
1994 - Sterling Marlin
1995 - Sterling Marlin
1996 - Dale Jarrett
1997 - Jeff Gordon
1998 - Dale Earnhardt
1999 - Jeff Gordon
2000 - Dale Jarrett
2001 - Michael Waltrip
2002 - Ward Burton
2003 - Michael Waltrip
2004 - Dale Earnhardt Jr.
2005 - Jeff Gordon
2006 - Jimmie Johnson
2007 - Kevin Harvick
2008 - Ryan Newman
2009 - Matt Kenseth
2010 - Jamie McMurray
2011 - Trevor Bayne
2012 - Matt Kenseth
2013 - Jimmie Johnson
2014 - Dale Earnhardt Jr.
2015 - Joey Logano
2016 - Denny Hamlin
2017 - Kurt Busch
2018 - Austin Dillon
2019 - Denny Hamlin
2020 - Denny Hamlin
2021 - Michael McDowell
2022 - Austin Cindric
2023 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
The 12 drivers who have won the "Great American Race" on more than one occasion account for more than half (35 of 65) of the Daytona 500 victories all-time, led by seven-time winner Richard Petty.
Petty and four-time winner Cale Yarborough are the only two drivers to win the Daytona 500 at least once in three different decades. Petty, the only driver with more than four Daytona 500 wins, was the first driver to become a two-time winner, a three-time winner, and a four-time winner.
Of the 12 multi-time winners of the race, just four have managed to win the race in back-to-back years, most recently Denny Hamlin in 2019 and 2020. No driver has ever won the race three years in a row.
The former Daytona 500 winners in this year's field include Hamlin, Johnson, Joey Logano, Austin Dillon, Michael McDowell, Austin Cindric, and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Johnson and Hamlin are the only drivers in the field to have won it more than once after Johnson managed to qualify via his Bluegreen Vacations Duel race this past Thursday.
Tune in to Fox at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 18 for the live broadcast of the 66th annual Daytona 500 from Daytona International Speedway. If you have yet to begin a free trial of FuboTV, do so today!