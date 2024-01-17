NASCAR: Jimmie Johnson's first ever Toyota race confirmed
Jimmie Johnson has once again added to his NASCAR Cup Series schedule for 2024, confirming his first start with Toyota.
By Asher Fair
Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson has confirmed a third set of three races for the 2024 season with the Legacy Motor Club team he co-owns.
He had previously announced that he would be competing with sponsorship from AdventHealth at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday, April 14; Kansas Speedway on Sunday, May 5; and Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 26.
He later added that he would be competing with sponsorship from Dollar Tree and Family Dollar at Dover Motor Speedway on Sunday, April 28; Kansas Speedway on Sunday, September 29; and Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, October 20.
Now he has confirmed that he also plans to compete with sponsorship from Carvana in the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, February 18. He is also set to compete in the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 21 and the season finale at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, November 10.
Johnson has made 689 starts across 21 Cup Series seasons and 783 total NASCAR national series starts across 24. All 783 starts have come with Chevrolet.
But start number 784 for Jimmie Johnson is set to come with Toyota.
Legacy Motor Club announced early last season that they would be switching manufacturers ahead of the 2024 season to become a third Toyota team as opposed to an eighth Chevrolet team, having felt like they were being given third tier treatment with their former manufacturer.
Johnson competed in three races behind the wheel of the No. 84 Chevrolet last year as a part-time driver in his first season back since leaving Hendrick Motorsports at the end of 2020, though his season was cut short by a family tragedy over the summer. This year, he is set to make nine starts behind the wheel of the No. 84 Toyota.
The first of those starts is set to come in the 66th annual Daytona 500, provided he successfully manages to qualify for the race either via the single-car qualifying session or the Bluegreen Vacations Duels. In the unlikely event that he cannot do so, his first start would be slated for Texas in April.
Johnson is not expected to add any further races to his 2024 Cup Series schedule. Legacy Motor Club's two full-time drivers are Erik Jones (No. 43 Toyota, fourth season with the team) and John Hunter Nemechek (No. 42 Toyota, first season replacing Noah Gragson).