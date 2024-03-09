NASCAR Cup Series driver won't compete in home race
J.J. Yeley made his first start of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season this past Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, but he will not compete in his home race.
By Asher Fair
After failing to qualify for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, a race they only entered at the last minute, J.J. Yeley and NY Racing Team returned two weeks later for this past Sunday afternoon's race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Yeley's start in this 267-lap race around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Las Vegas, Nevada made the 2024 season his 20th season in the sport. It had not initially looked like he was going to compete in the series this year after ruling out a return to Rick Ware Racing, where he had been a primary driver for the last several seasons, during the offseason.
Yeley and NY Racing Team have not confirmed any other starts for the No. 44 Chevrolet this season, and they were absent from the entry list for this coming Sunday afternoon's Shriners Children's 500 at Phoenix Raceway.
J.J. Yeley, NY Racing Team not competing at Phoenix
In fact, the entry list for this 312-lap race around the four-turn, 1.058-mile (1.703-kilometer) Avondale, Arizona oval consists only of the 36 charter entries, which was not the case for any of the season's first three races.
As a result, the 47-year-old Phoenix native will not compete in his home race.
Yeley has made 19 career Cup Series starts at Phoenix Raceway going back to 2006, his third season in the series. He competed at his home track for the first time since 2020 last November, when he started in 34th place and finished in 27th behind the wheel of the No. 15 Ford in his final start for Rick Ware Racing.
He has not competed in the March race at the track since 2020, when he drove from 33rd to 26th place, also for Rick Ware's team.
Sunday's Shriners Children's 500 is set to be broadcast live on Fox from Phoenix Raceway beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET.