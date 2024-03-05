NASCAR Cup Series: One entry list change for Phoenix race
Neither of the full-time rides that are being shared throughout the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season are set to have different drivers at Phoenix Raceway.
By Asher Fair
This Sunday afternoon's NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway, the Shriners Children's 500, is the fourth of 36 races on the 2024 schedule. It is the first race in which only the 36 charter cars are on the entry list.
Live Fast Motorsports, which fielded the No. 78 Chevrolet for B.J. McLeod at Atlanta Motor Speedway, will not compete in this 312-lap race around the four-turn, 1.058-mile (1.703-kilometer) Avondale, Arizona oval, and neither will NY Racing Team, which fielded the No. 44 Chevrolet for J.J. Yeley at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this past weekend.
Both of those teams (and drivers) also tried (but failed) to qualify for the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.
No driver changes for Phoenix NASCAR Cup Series race
The only change on this weekend's entry list compared to last weekend's is the fact that the No. 44 Chevrolet isn't on it, as the drivers of the 36 charter entries are all set to remain the same. That had not yet happened this season until now.
Of the 36 charter entries, 34 are being driven by full-time drivers, so these cars remaining the same is no surprise. The other two are the No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford and the No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet.
Riley Herbst opened up the season behind the wheel of the No. 15 Ford in the Daytona 500. Kaz Grala, who competed for Front Row Motorsports in a non-charter entry in that race, has driven it ever since, and he is set to do so again on Sunday.
The No. 15 Ford has just one other confirmed driver for the 2024 season, and that is Cody Ware. The locations of his select starts have not yet been confirmed.
A.J. Allmendinger opened up the season behind the wheel of the No. 16 Chevrolet, the car he drove full-time a year ago. Josh Williams, one of Allmendinger's two full-time teammates at Kaulig Racing's Xfinity Series team this year, then drove the car at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Derek Kraus made his Cup Series debut in the car at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and he is set to return at Phoenix Raceway.
Shane van Gisbergen, the other full-time driver for Matt Kaulig's Xfinity Series team, is the other confirmed driver for the No. 16 Chevrolet this year. He is set to make the first of his seven scheduled Cup Series starts at Circuit of the Americas in the season's sixth race in a couple of weeks.
The Shriners Children's 500 is set to be broadcast live on Fox from Phoenix Raceway starting at 3:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, March 10. If you have yet to begin a free trial of FuboTV, do so now!