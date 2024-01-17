NASCAR driver finally gets new car number for 2024 season
Justin Haley's move to Rick Ware Racing for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season was confirmed six months ago. He finally has a car number.
By Asher Fair
Nearly six months to the day after Justin Haley made the surprising announcement that he would be leaving Kaulig Racing and joining Rick Ware Racing after the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, the 24-year-old Winamac, Indiana native finally has his new car number for the 2024 season.
He was either going to drive the No. 51 Ford or the No. 15 Ford. Cody Ware, the son of team owner Rick Ware, had driven the No. 51 Ford from the start of the 2022 season up until his arrest and suspension last April, while the No. 15 Ford has historically been a shared entry.
Though Ware has since been reinstated by NASCAR, his plans for the 2024 season have not yet been announced, and Haley is set to drive the No. 51 Ford throughout the upcoming 36-race campaign.
All 34 drivers set to compete full-time during the 2024 season now have confirmed car numbers.
Rick Ware Racing have not yet announced any drivers for the No. 15 Ford, so it theoretically could end up being driven by a full-time driver, but that is unlikely.
J.J. Yeley, one of the team's primary drivers over the last few seasons, has already ruled out a return in 2024. Ware remains a possibility, having competed for his father's team in some capacity in each of the last seven seasons.
The only confirmed shared chartered entry for the 2024 season is the No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet, which is set to be driven by A.J. Allmendinger in the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. The team have not confirmed any drivers for the entry beyond that event. Allmendinger, like Haley, drove full-time for Kaulig Racing last year.
Set to replace Haley full-time behind the wheel of the No. 31 Chevrolet, which he drove for two seasons after spending three years competing for Matt Kaulig's team in the Xfinity Series, is Daniel Hemric. Hemric hasn't competed full-time in the Cup Series since 2019.
The 2024 season is scheduled to begin on Sunday, February 18 with the 66th annual Daytona 500.