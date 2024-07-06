NASCAR Cup Series driver at risk of missing the Chicago street race?
By Asher Fair
Four NASCAR Cup Series teams are set to run non-charter entries in this Sunday afternoon's Grant Park 165, the second ever race at the Chicago Street Course.
It marks just the third time this season that there have been more than three non-charter cars on the entry list for a Cup Series race, in addition to the 36 regular charter entries.
There were 42 cars on the entry list for the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway back in February. With Cup Series fields now capped at 40 cars, two of them ultimately failed to qualify.
Then at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Coca-Cola 600 in May, there were four non-charter cars on the entry list, ensuring a full 40-car field for just the second time in 2024. However, because there were not more than four, all of the entries that showed up got to compete.
Chicago entry list set at 40 means (barely) no DNQs
That is set to be the case for Sunday's 75-lap race around the 12-turn, 2.2-mile (3.541-kilometer) course temporary street course in Chicago, Illinois as well.
There will be no DNQs this weekend, even with so many teams adding entries. Three two-car teams are expanding to three cars, as Kaulig Racing have added the No. 13 Chevrolet for A.J. Allmendinger, Richard Childress Racing have added the No. 33 Chevrolet for Austin Hill, and RFK Racing have added the No. 60 Ford for Joey Hand.
MBM Motorsports are also set to make just their fifth appearance of the 2024 season, having confirmed plans to enter the No. 66 Ford for Josh Bilicki.
Live coverage of the Grant Park 165 is set to be provided by NBC from the Chicago Street Course beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, July 7.