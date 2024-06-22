NASCAR veteran to return to Cup after all in 2024, joins new team
By Asher Fair
Josh Bilicki has competed in select races, primarily for Rick Ware Racing, in the NASCAR Cup Series season each year since 2017. However, midway through the 2024 season, he has only competed in the Xfinity Series, doing so in select races for DGM Racing and Joe Gibbs Racing.
Now MBM Motorsports, which withdrew from last Sunday night's inaugural Cup Series race at Iowa Speedway, have confirmed that they plan to return to the series for the upcoming race on the streets of Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, July 7.
They have also announced that Josh Bilicki is set to drive the No. 66 Ford in the Grant Park 165.
Josh Bilicki back in the NASCAR Cup Series
The 29-year-old Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin native has never competed for MBM Motorsports in the Cup Series, though he did make one start for Carl Long's team in the Xfinity Series race at Michigan International Speedway back in June 2017.
In 2022, Bilicki competed part-time in the Cup Series for Spire Motorsports, and in 2023, he competed part-time for Live Fast Motorsports. In 97 career Cup Series starts, Bilicki has one top 10 finish, with that result coming at Daytona International Speedway in August 2021 during his one full season with Rick Ware Racing.
MBM Motorsports plan to compete in a number of other races between now and the end of the season, possibly even next Sunday afternoon's race at Nashville Superspeedway.
They are also planning to compete in the upcoming regular season races at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 21 and Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, August 24, plus the playoff races at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday, September 21; Kansas Speedway on Sunday, September 29; the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval on Sunday, October 13; Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, October 20; and Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, November 10.
No drivers have been confirmed for the No. 66 Ford for any of these races, potentially opening up the door for Bilicki to make additional Cup Series starts before the 2024 season ends.