Beyond the Flag
Fansided

NASCAR Cup Series: Full qualifying order revealed for Nashville race

The NASCAR Cup Series is set for its fourth trip to Nashville Superspeedway for the Ally 400 this Sunday afternoon.

By Asher Fair

Ally 400, Nashville Superspeedway, NASCAR
Ally 400, Nashville Superspeedway, NASCAR / Meg Oliphant/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit

Nashville Superspeedway was added to the NASCAR Cup Series schedule in 2021, and it has hosted races every year since.

The four-turn, 1.333-mile (2.145-kilometer) oval in Lebanon, Tennessee may be called Nashville "Superspeedway", but it is not considered a superspeedway when it comes to NASCAR qualifying.

The track is considered an intermediate track, meaning that each driver is set to make a single-lap qualifying attempt. The qualifying groups, and more specifically the qualifying order, were determined by a four-variable metric that NASCAR has been using since 2020. A full explanation of that formula can be found here.

The five drivers with the fastest speeds in the first round and the five drivers with the fastest speeds in the second round are set to advance to the second round shootout for the pole position, where all 10 are slated to make another single-lap attempt.

NASCAR at Nashville: Full qualifying order

Group A

Chad Finchum, No. 66 MBM Motorsports Ford

Riley Herbst, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford

A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet

Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Group B

Corey Heim, No. 50 23XI Racing Toyota

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

NASCAR: Top Martin Truex Jr. replacement candidate emerges for 2025. dark. Next. NASCAR: Top Martin Truex Jr. replacement candidate emerges for 2025

The Ally 400 is set to be broadcast live on NBC from Nashville Superspeedway beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, June 30. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action!

feed

Home/NASCAR Cup Series