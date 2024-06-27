NASCAR Cup Series: Full qualifying order revealed for Nashville race
By Asher Fair
Nashville Superspeedway was added to the NASCAR Cup Series schedule in 2021, and it has hosted races every year since.
The four-turn, 1.333-mile (2.145-kilometer) oval in Lebanon, Tennessee may be called Nashville "Superspeedway", but it is not considered a superspeedway when it comes to NASCAR qualifying.
The track is considered an intermediate track, meaning that each driver is set to make a single-lap qualifying attempt. The qualifying groups, and more specifically the qualifying order, were determined by a four-variable metric that NASCAR has been using since 2020. A full explanation of that formula can be found here.
The five drivers with the fastest speeds in the first round and the five drivers with the fastest speeds in the second round are set to advance to the second round shootout for the pole position, where all 10 are slated to make another single-lap attempt.
NASCAR at Nashville: Full qualifying order
Group A
Chad Finchum, No. 66 MBM Motorsports Ford
Riley Herbst, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford
A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Group B
Corey Heim, No. 50 23XI Racing Toyota
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
The Ally 400 is set to be broadcast live on NBC from Nashville Superspeedway beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, June 30.