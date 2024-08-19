Beyond the Flag
NASCAR Cup Series: Full starting lineup after Michigan rainout

Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway only lasted 51 laps before it was red flagged and ultimately postponed due to rain.

By Asher Fair

Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, FireKeepers Casino 400, Michigan International Speedway, NASCAR
Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, FireKeepers Casino 400, Michigan International Speedway, NASCAR / Jonathan Bachman/GettyImages
The NASCAR Cup Series got a little bit of deja vu on Sunday afternoon at Michigan International Speedway. Just like in August 2023, the FireKeepers Casino 400 got underway, but it was red flagged and ultimately postponed to Monday due to rain.

Just 51 of the scheduled 200 laps around the four-turn, 2.0-mile (3.219-kilometer) Brooklyn, Michigan oval were contested on Sunday afternoon before the decision was made to push the remaining 149 laps back to Monday.

The 45-lap first stage was completed, with Team Penske's Ryan Blaney scoring the win, the 10 points, and the playoff point after quite a few other drivers came into the pits during the caution flag period cause by the single-car spin of Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin.

After Blaney came into the pits during the ensuing stage break, Hendrick Motorsports' Chase Elliott moved up from second place to the lead. He is the current leader and is set to lead the field back to the green flag on Monday.

Here is the full restarting lineup at Michigan.

1st - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

2nd - Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

3rd - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

4th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

5th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

6th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

7th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

8th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet

9th - Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

10th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

11th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

12th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

13th - Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

14th - Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

15th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

16th - Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

17th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

18th - Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

19th - Cody Ware, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford

20th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

21st - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

22nd - Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

23rd - Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

24th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

25th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

26th - Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

27th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

28th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

29th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet

30th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

31st - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

32nd - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

33rd - Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

34th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

35th - Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

36th - Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Tune in to USA Network at 11:00 a.m. ET on Monday, August 19 for the live broadcast of the remainder of the FireKeepers Casino 400 from Michigan International Speedway. Begin a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action!

