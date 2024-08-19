NASCAR Cup Series: Full starting lineup after Michigan rainout
By Asher Fair
The NASCAR Cup Series got a little bit of deja vu on Sunday afternoon at Michigan International Speedway. Just like in August 2023, the FireKeepers Casino 400 got underway, but it was red flagged and ultimately postponed to Monday due to rain.
Just 51 of the scheduled 200 laps around the four-turn, 2.0-mile (3.219-kilometer) Brooklyn, Michigan oval were contested on Sunday afternoon before the decision was made to push the remaining 149 laps back to Monday.
The 45-lap first stage was completed, with Team Penske's Ryan Blaney scoring the win, the 10 points, and the playoff point after quite a few other drivers came into the pits during the caution flag period cause by the single-car spin of Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin.
After Blaney came into the pits during the ensuing stage break, Hendrick Motorsports' Chase Elliott moved up from second place to the lead. He is the current leader and is set to lead the field back to the green flag on Monday.
Here is the full restarting lineup at Michigan.
1st - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
2nd - Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
3rd - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
4th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
5th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
6th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
7th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
8th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
9th - Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
10th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
11th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
12th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
13th - Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
14th - Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
15th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
16th - Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
17th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
18th - Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
19th - Cody Ware, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford
20th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
21st - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
22nd - Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
23rd - Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
24th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
25th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
26th - Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
27th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
28th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
29th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
30th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
31st - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
32nd - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
33rd - Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
34th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
35th - Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
36th - Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Tune in to USA Network at 11:00 a.m. ET on Monday, August 19 for the live broadcast of the remainder of the FireKeepers Casino 400 from Michigan International Speedway.