NASCAR Cup Series: Gateway race not being broadcast on Fox
By Asher Fair
After four consecutive NASCAR Cup Series races, including three points races and the non-points All-Star Race, were shown live on Fox Sports 1, Fox made its return for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, marking the network's first race since the race at Talladega Superspeedway in April.
There are just two races remaining on Fox's portion of the broadcast schedule before the shift to NBC for the remainder of the season. One of those races is set to be shown on Fox, while the other is set to be shown on Fox Sports 1.
It is this coming Sunday afternoon's Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway which is set to be shown on Fox Sports 1.
This 240-lap race around the four-turn, 1.25-mile (2.012-kilometer) Madison, Illinois oval is the final race on Fox Sports 1 during the current media rights deal. The season's final race on Fox is next Sunday afternoon's race at Sonoma Raceway.
Once the shift to NBC occurs, there are 10 races set to be shown on NBC itself and 10 set to be shown on the NBCUniversal-owned USA Network, which effectively replaced NBC Sports Network as the alternate channel during NBC's portion of the broadcast schedule after NBC Sports Network shut down at the end of 2021.
The first two races after the switch are both set to be shown on USA Network (Iowa Speedway on Sunday, June 16 and New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Sunday, June 23). NBC's first race is scheduled to take place at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday, June 30.
The new media rights deal, which is a seven-year deal that is set to go into effect in 2025, also includes Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports, with each taking over five races. Fox is set to drop to 14, including the two exhibition races, while NBC is also set to drop to 14.
Tune in to Fox Sports 1 at 3:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, June 2 for the live broadcast of the Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter from World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.