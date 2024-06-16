NASCAR Cup Series: Iowa race not being broadcast on Fox or NBC
By Asher Fair
Fox broadcasted its final race of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season and its final race of the current media rights deal last Sunday afternoon at Sonoma Raceway.
Now NBC is set to take over for the remainder of the season, including the regular season's final 10 races as well as the entire four-round, 10-race playoffs.
However, the inaugural Cup Series race at Iowa Speedway will not be shown on NBC.
Iowa race not being shown on NBC
The first two races following the switch from Fox to NBC, including Sunday night's 350-lap Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol at the four-turn, 0.875-mile (1.408-kilometer) Newton, Iowa oval, are set to be shown on USA Network, not NBC itself.
USA Network is the NBCUniversal-owned network which took over as the alternate channel during NBC's portion of the broadcast schedule starting in 2022. NBC Sports Network had held that role prior to 2022, but the network shut down at the end of 2021.
Next Sunday's race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway is also set to be shown live on USA Network. The following Sunday's race at Nashville Superspeedway is set to be shown live on NBC.
In total, four of the regular season's final 10 races are set to be shown live on NBC, while the other six are set to be shown live on USA Network. The first four playoff races are set to be shown live on USA Network, while the final six are set to be shown live on NBC.
The 2024 season is the final season of the current media rights deal. A seven-year deal, which is set to go into effect in 2025, also includes both Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports. Both are set to show five races between Fox's portion and NBC's portion of the schedule.
Fox is set to drop from 16 regular season races to 12 next year, while NBC is set to drop from 10 to four while continuing to own the rights to the entire four-round, 10-race postseason. Both exhibition races, the preseason Busch Light Clash and the in-season All-Star Race, are still set to be a part of Fox's portion of the broadcast schedule.
