NASCAR Cup Series: Michigan race not being broadcast on NBC
By Asher Fair
Following a three-weak break due to NBC's coverage of the Summer Olympics in Paris, France, the NASCAR Cup Series returned to action last Sunday night with the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway.
That race was shown live on USA Network, not NBC. USA Network replaced NBC Sports Network as the NBCUniversal-owned alternate channel during NBC's portion of the broadcast schedule after NBC Sports Network shut down at the end of 2021.
This Sunday afternoon's FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway, the 24th of 26 races on the regular season schedule, will also not be shown live on NBC.
Michigan race not on NBC
Sunday's 200-lap race around the four-turn, 2.0-mile (3.219-kilometer) Brooklyn, Michigan oval is set to be shown live on USA Network.
The starting lineup was set by the metric after Saturday's qualifying session was rained out. It can be found here.
In total, NBC's portion of this year's broadcast schedule consists of the final 10 regular season races and all 10 playoff races. Of the 10 regular season races, six were scheduled for USA Network while just four were scheduled for NBC.
There are three races remaining on the regular season schedule, including the FireKeepers Casino 400. The other two are the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, August 24 and the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on Sunday, September 1. Of those three races, the only one set to be shown live on NBC is the Coke Zero Sugar 400.
As for the four-round, 10-race postseason, the first four races are all set to be shown live on USA Network, while the last six are set to be shown on NBC to wrap up the 2024 season.
Tune in to USA Network at 2:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, August 18 for the live broadcast of the FireKeepers Casino 400 from Michigan International Speedway. RFK Racing's Chris Buescher is the reigning race winner.