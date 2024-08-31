NASCAR Cup Series: No more races on NBC for over a month
By Asher Fair
For the first time since the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 21, NBC aired a NASCAR Cup Series race.
The series had off the next two weekends after that crown jewel event, and it returned with back-to-back races on USA Network, the NBCUniversal-owned alternate channel during NBC's portion of the broadcast schedule which effectively replaced NBC Sports Network after NBC Sports Network shut down in late 2021.
But following races at Richmond Raceway and Michigan International Speedway on USA Network, NBC returned for the first time in over a month on Saturday night, airing the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway.
However, that was the last NASCAR Cup Series race on NBC for well over a month again.
Darlington Raceway is scheduled to host the regular season finale this Sunday night, and that race is set to be shown live on USA Network.
USA Network is then set to kick off the four-round, 10-race playoffs by airing four consecutive races at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Watkins Glen International, Bristol motor Speedway, and Kansas Speedway.
The next race on NBC is not scheduled to take place until Sunday, October 6 at Talladega Superspeedway. However, after the race at Kansas on Sunday, September 29, there are no more races on USA Network this season.
The round of 12 playoff race at Talladega is set to lead off a stretch of six consecutive races on main NBC to wrap up the 2024 season. The champion is set to be crowned at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, November 10.
