NASCAR: Daytona race not being broadcast on USA Network
By Asher Fair
The NASCAR Cup Series is set for its second trip to Daytona International Speedway this season, making it one of three venues to appear on the regular season schedule more than once.
The other two are Richmond Raceway, which recently hosted its second race, and Darlington Raceway, which is scheduled to host the regular season finale next Sunday night.
Richmond hosted the first race back from the three-week summer break that took place due to NBC's coverage of the Summer Olympics in Paris, France, and Michigan International Speedway hosted a rain-delayed race this past Monday. But neither one of those two races was actually on NBC.
Both events were shown on USA Network, which is owned by NBCUniversal and has served as the alternate channel during NBC's portion of the broadcast schedule since taking over from NBC Sports Network when NBC Sports Network shut down at the end of 2021.
But this Saturday night's race, the Coke Zero Sugar 400, will not be shown on USA Network.
NBC is set to broadcast this 160-lap race live from the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) high-banked Daytona Beach, Florida oval beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET, making it the first race on main NBC in over a month.
NBC has not aired a Cup Series race live since the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 21, before the Olympic break began.
This Saturday night's race is scheduled to be the final race on NBC during the regular season, as next Sunday night's regular season finale at Darlington is set to be shown live on USA Network.
There aren't any more races on NBC for over another month, as USA Network is set to lead off the playoffs with four consecutive events. The season's final six races, however, starting with the race at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, October 6, are set to be shown on NBC.
