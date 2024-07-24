NASCAR Cup Series: No more races on NBC for over a month
By Asher Fair
Following Sunday afternoon's Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the NASCAR Cup Series is set for a three-week break due to NBC's commitment to covering the Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
The next race on the calendar is scheduled to take place at Richmond Raceway on Sunday, August 11, making the four-turn, 0.75-mile (1.207-kilometer) Richmond, Virginia oval the first track to host its second race of the year.
The season's first 22 races were all contested at different venues, including Richmond back in late March on Easter Sunday.
But the 400-lap Cook Out 400 is not set to be shown live on NBC.
In fact, the first two races on the schedule after the three-week break are set to be shown live on USA Network, which is the alternate NBCUniversal-owned channel during NBC's portion of the broadcast schedule that effectively took over from NBC Sports Network when NBC Sports Network shut down after 2021.
The second of these two races is the FireKeepers Casino 400, which is scheduled to take place at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday, August 18.
The next race on NBC is not scheduled to take place until Saturday, August 24. Daytona International Speedway is scheduled to host the Coke Zero Sugar 400 that evening.
Though this race at Daytona was the regular season finale from 2020 to 2023 after being moved from its traditional Independence Day Weekend slot in early July, it is the penultimate race on this year's regular season schedule.
The reason for that change is the fact that the three-week break caused the season finale to be pushed back by a week; the Daytona race is still on the same weekend it has been for the last few years. It the fourth and final one of NBC's races on the regular season schedule.
The regular season finale at Darlington Raceway is scheduled to take place on Sunday, September 1, and it is set to be shown live on USA Network. USA Network is set to air the first four races of the four-round, 10-race postseason, while NBC is set to show the final six.
Richmond Raceway is scheduled to host the next race on the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series calendar on Sunday, August 11. The Cook Out 400 is set to be broadcast live on USA Network beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET. Begin a free trial of FuboTV and don't miss any of the action!