NASCAR Cup Series team, driver not returning for Richmond race
After making their first NASCAR Cup Series start in nearly two years, MBM Motorsports will not compete this Sunday at Richmond Raceway.
By Asher Fair
MBM Motorsports made their first NASCAR Cup Series start in nearly two years on Sunday afternoon at Circuit of the Americas, with Timmy Hill behind the wheel of the No. 66 Ford.
Hill himself hadn't competed in the series since 2021, though he did attempt to qualify for the 2022 season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway for the Carl Long-owned team.
The team made their Cup Series debut in 2017 and had competed on some level each season from then until 2022, including in 2020 when they ran a full-time schedule with Hill. Despite wanting to return for a partial schedule in 2023, a return did not come to fruition until this past weekend. Hill finished Sunday's EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix in 36th place.
MBM Motorsports not competing at Richmond Raceway
If all goes according to plan, MBM Motorsports' 2024 Cup Series schedule will consist of a total of 12 points races. However, this coming Easter Sunday night's Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway is not one of the other 11.
Throughout the remainder of the 26-race regular season, team plan to compete in the races at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 26; Iowa Speedway on Sunday, June 16; Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday, June 30; the Chicago Street Course on Sunday, July 7; Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 21; and Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, August 24.
Then during the playoffs, they plan to compete in the races at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday, September 21; Kansas Speedway on Sunday, September 29; the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval on Sunday, October 13; Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, October 20; and Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, November 10.
They also plan to compete in the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway on Sunday, May 19, with Hill again behind the wheel.
As for the points races, David Starr is set to drive the No. 66 Ford in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte, but aside from that, MBM Motorsports have not confirmed drivers for any of these other races. It is believed that Hill will return for some of them.
The Toyota Owners 400 is set to be broadcast live on Fox from Richmond Raceway beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET this Easter Sunday, March 31.