NASCAR Cup Series team not returning for Atlanta playoff race
By Asher Fair
MBM Motorsports made their eighth appearance of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season this past Sunday night at Darlington Raceway after not competing at Daytona International Speedway the week prior.
Timmy Hill, one of six drivers to drive the No. 66 Ford for the Carl Long-owned team this year, made his second points race appearance of the 2024 season for the team in Sunday's 367-lap Cook Out Southern 500 at the four-turn, 1.366-mile (2.198-kilometer) egg-shaped oval in Darlington, South Carolina.
However, the No. 66 Ford is not on the entry list for this coming Sunday's Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
There are two non-charter entries on the entry list for this 260-lap race around the four-turn, 1.54-mile (2.478-kilometer) Hampton, Georgia oval, and neither one competed at Atlanta.
NY Racing Team are set to field the No. 44 Chevrolet for J.J. Yeley, and Live Fast Motorsports are set to field the No. 78 Chevrolet for B.J. McLeod.
When will MBM Motorsports return?
Given the changes that MBM Motorsports' schedule has already seen during the 2024 season, it is hard to predict when, exactly, they will be back in the Cup Series garage.
Those changes include withdrawing from the race at Iowa Speedway in June, competing at Richmond Raceway in August after having not initially planned on doing so, not competing at Daytona two weeks later after having initially planned on doing so, and then competing at Darlington this past weekend after having not initially planned on doing so.
But as of now, they do plan to compete in five playoff races.
They plan to compete in the round of 16 race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday, September 21; the round of 12 races at Kansas Speedway on Sunday, September 29 and the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval on Sunday, October 13; the round of 8 race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, October 20; and the Championship 4 race at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, November 10.
Drivers have not been confirmed by the team for any of these races. The other five drivers who have spent time behind the wheel of the No. 66 Ford this season include McLeod, David Starr, Chad Finchum, Josh Bilicki, and Parker Retzlaff. Hill and McLeod are the only two who have made two starts for the team this year.
