NASCAR Cup Series team not returning for Pocono race
By Asher Fair
MBM Motorsports made their sixth appearance of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season this past Sunday on the streets of Chicago, Illinois, with Josh Bilicki behind the wheel of the No. 66 Ford.
Five drivers have competed for the Carl Long-owned team this season, including Bilicki, Timmy Hill, David Starr, B.J. McLeod, and Chad Finchum. The only driver to make multiple starts for the team this year is Hill, who competed in both the points race at Circuit of the Americas and the non-points All-Star Open at North Wilkesboro Speedway.
Since Hill did not qualify for the All-Star Race the week before McLeod competed in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, this past Sunday's race marked the first time MBM Motorsports competed in back-to-back races since 2021, when Hill competed in the season's final two races at Martinsville Speedway and Phoenix Raceway.
Finchum made his first start since 2021 at Nashville Superspeedway the week before Bilicki made his first start of the year in Chicago on Sunday.
But MBM Motorsports will not field the No. 66 Ford in this Sunday afternoon's Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway.
Though they won't compete at Pocono, they do plan to return for next weekend's race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 21, the first true Brickyard 400 since 2020. They then plan to take about a month off until their next planned start at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, August 24.
During the playoffs, MBM Motorsports plan to compete in the races at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday, September 21; Kansas Speedway on Sunday, September 29; the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval on Sunday, October 13; Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, October 20; and Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, November 10.
No drivers have been confirmed by the team for any of these seven races.
Tune in to USA Network at 2:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, July 14 for the live broadcast of the Great American Getaway 400 presented by VISITPA from Pocono Raceway.