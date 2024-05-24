NASCAR Cup Series team set for first Coca-Cola 600 since 2021
By Asher Fair
While MBM Motorsports' plans to run full-time throughout the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season like they did in 2020 did not come to fruition, they still managed to field a car in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. David Starr drove the No. 66 Toyota in that race.
The Carl Long-owned team's Cup Series appearances were even more limited in 2022. After both of their entries failed to qualify for the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, their only two appearances throughout the rest of the season came at Circuit of the Americas and Talladega Superspeedway.
In 2023, for the first time since they made their Cup Series debut in 2017, the team did not compete in any Cup Series races. They also scaled back their Xfinity Series operation from full-time to part-time.
MBM Motorsports return to NASCAR Cup Series in 2024
But back in March at Circuit of the Americas, they made their long-awaited return to the Cup Series, doing so with Timmy Hill behind the wheel of the No. 66 Ford.
Starr then competed at Martinsville Speedway before Hill returned for this past weekend's NASCAR All-Star Race festivities at North Wilkesboro Speedway, specifically competing in the All-Star Open.
Now the team are set to return to compete in one of the crown jewels on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule. Starr had been slated to return to the No. 66 Ford for this Sunday evening's Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte, but B.J. McLeod has been named the new driver of the car.
The team have not competed in the longest race on the calendar since Starr ran it in 2021.
This 400-lap race around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Concord, North Carolina oval is one of several remaining races on the team's 2024 schedule, though it is the only one for which they have confirmed a driver.
The team's remaining schedule for the 2024 season includes the regular season races at Iowa Speedway on Sunday, June 16; Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday, June 30; the Chicago Street Course on Sunday, July 7; Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 21; and Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, August 24.
They also plan to make select appearances during the playoffs at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday, September 21; Kansas Speedway on Sunday, September 29; the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval on Sunday, October 13; Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, October 20; and Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, November 10.
The Coca-Cola 600 is set to be shown live on Fox from Charlotte Motor Speedway beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, May 26. If you have not yet started a free trial of FuboTV, do so today and don't miss any of the action!