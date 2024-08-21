NASCAR Cup Series team adding a car for Daytona race
By Asher Fair
On five occasions during the first 24 races of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, Richard Childress Racing have added a third entry and run the No. 33 Chevrolet alongside the full-time No. 3 Chevrolet for Austin Dillon and the full-time No. 8 Chevrolet for Kyle Busch.
Austin Hill, who competes full-time for Richard Childress' team in the Xfinity Series, has made three starts behind the wheel of the No. 33 Chevrolet, driving it at Texas Motor Speedway in April, Kansas Speedway in May, and the Chicago Street Course in July.
Will Brown and Ty Dillon have one appearance each, with Brown making his Cup Series debut at Sonoma Raceway in June and Dillon making his first Cup Series start with his grandfather's team since 2015 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in July.
The No. 33 Chevrolet is set to make its sixth appearance of the 2024 season this Saturday night at Daytona International Speedway.
Hill is set to be back behind the wheel and make his fourth start of the season behind the wheel of the No. 33 Chevrolet in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) high-banked Daytona Beach, Florida oval.
The 30-year-old Winston, Georgia native is a three-time winner at Daytona in the Xfinity Series, and he placed a career-high 14th in last year's summer Cup Series race at the venue when he competed for Beard Motorsports.
The No. 33 Chevrolet is one of four non-charter cars on the entry list for Saturday night's 160-lap, but it is the only one being fielded by an organization that competes full-time.
NY Racing Team are set to run the No. 44 Chevrolet for Joey Gase, Beard Motorsports are set to run the No. 62 Chevrolet for Parker Retzlaff, and Live Fast Motorsports are set to run the No. 78 Chevrolet for B.J. McLeod.
There are not currently any more starts for the No. 33 Chevrolet planned for this season beyond this weekend.
NBC is set to provide live coverage of the Coke Zero Sugar 400 from Daytona International Speedway starting at 7:30 p.m. ET this Saturday, August 24.