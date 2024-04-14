NASCAR Cup Series: Texas race not being broadcast on Fox
Seven straight races were shown on Fox to open up the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, but this Sunday's race at Texas Motor Speedway is set to be the second in a row on Fox Sports 1.
By Asher Fair
After seven consecutive points races were broadcast on Fox to open up the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, Fox Sports 1 aired this past Sunday afternoon's Cook Out 400 live from Martinsville Speedway, marking the network's first race since the preseason Busch Light Clash exhibition race at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
The Clash was actually supposed to be shown on Fox, but because it was moved up a day due to inclement weather, it had to be moved to Fox Sports 1.
Now Fox Sports 1 is set to return again for the third of eight races on its 2024 Cup Series calendar this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway.
Texas race not being shown on Fox
The Autotrader EchoPark Automotive is scheduled to be a 267-lap race around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Fort Worth, Texas oval. It is the track's only race on this year's schedule. Not since 2004 has the track not hosted a playoff race, but that is set to change this season.
There are just three more races set to be shown live on Fox this season, the next being next Sunday afternoon's race at Talladega Superspeedway. The other two are the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 26 and the race at Sonoma Raceway on Sunday, June 9, which is the final race before the switch from Fox to NBC.
Fox's portion of the broadcast schedule consists of 18 races, including both the Clash and the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway on Sunday, May 19. Of those 18 races, 10 are on Fox and eight are on Fox Sports 1, with the two non-points races both on the latter.
Note that the Fox broadcast booth is the same as the Fox Sports 1 broadcast booth, with Mike Joy serving as the lead announcer alongside commentators Clint Bowyer and Kevin Harvick.
NBC's portion consists of 20 races, the final 10 races of the regular season and all 10 playoff races. NBC is set to air four regular season races and the final six playoff races, while the NBCUniversal-owned USA Network, which replaced NBC Sports Network after 2021, is set to air six regular season races, including the first two after the switch from Fox, and the first four playoff races.
The 2024 season is the final season of the sport's current media rights deal. A new seven-year deal is set to go into effect next year, a deal which also introduces Amazon’s Prime Video and TNT Sports into the equation.
After Fox and Fox Sports 1 start the year with 14 races, Amazon’s Prime Video and TNT Sports are each set to show five before NBC and USA Network take over for the remaining 14.
