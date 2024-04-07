NASCAR Cup Series: Martinsville race not being broadcast on Fox
Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway is the first points race of the 2024 season which will not be shown live on Fox.
By Asher Fair
Since the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season began with the 66th annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway in February, every single race has been broadcast live on Fox as opposed to Fox Sports 1.
In addition to the Daytona 500, this seven-race stretch included races at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Phoenix Raceway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Circuit of the Americas, and Richmond Raceway.
This coming Sunday's race at Martinsville Speedway, however, will not be shown live on Fox.
Fox Sports 1 returns for Martinsville
The Cook Out 400 is set to be broadcast live on Fox Sports 1. Fox Sports 1 most recently aired the Daytona 500 qualifying session and the Bluegreen Vacations Duels races, which are used annually to set the full Daytona 500 starting lineup.
It also aired the preseason Busch Light Clash exhibition race, which was initially set to be shown on Fox before a late schedule change, two weekends prior at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
The announcers remain the same for races whether they are on Fox or Fox Sports 1, with Mike Joy serving as the lead announcer alongside commentators Clint Bowyer and newcomer Kevin Harvick.
Including the two non-points races, which are the aforementioned Clash and the upcoming All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway, Fox's portion of the broadcast schedule consists of 18 races. Sunday's Cook Out 400 is the second of eight races -- and the first of six points races -- set to be shown on Fox Sports 1.
Upcoming races at Texas Motor Speedway (Sunday, April 14), Dover Motor Speedway (Sunday, April 28), Kansas Speedway (Sunday, May 5), Darlington Raceway (Sunday, May 12), North Wilkesboro (Sunday, May 19), and World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway (Sunday, June 2) are all set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1.
Upcoming races at Talladega Superspeedway (Sunday, April 21), Charlotte Motor Speedway (Sunday, May 26), and Sonoma Raceway (Sunday, June 9) are all set to be shown live on Fox, with the Sonoma race being the final race before coverage shifts over to NBC and the NBCUniversal-owned USA Network (10 races each) for the remainder of the 2024 season.
lists Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin as the favorite to win Sunday's 400-lap race around the four-turn, 0.526-mile (0.847-kilometer) Martinsville Speedway.
Tune in to Fox Sports 1 at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, April 7 for the live broadcast of the Cook Out 400 from the Ridgeway, Virginia oval.