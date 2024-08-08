NASCAR Cup Series: Three driver changes confirmed for Richmond race
By Asher Fair
Throughout the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, two teams have run charter entries that have been shared by multiple full-time drivers: Rick Ware Racing and Kaulig Racing.
The No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford has had three different drivers through the first 22 races of the 36-race season, and the No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet has had five.
Kaz Grala has been the primary driver of the No. 15 Ford, while Riley Herbst and Cody Ware have also made select starts in the car. The No. 16 Chevrolet has been driven by A.J. Allmendinger, Ty Dillon, Derek Kraus, Shane van Gisbergen, and Josh Williams.
There hasn't been a Cup Series race for nearly three weeks, as July's Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway led into somewhat of a summer break due to NBC's coverage of the Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
In the Brickyard 400, Ware made his fourth start of the 2024 season, and Allmendinger made his 10th, specifically his eighth behind the wheel of the No. 16 Chevrolet. But neither driver will compete in this coming Sunday evening's race at Richmond Raceway.
Three driver changes confirmed for Richmond
Herbst is set to make his fourth start of the season in Sunday's 400-lap race around the four-turn, 0.75-mile (1.207-kilometer) Richmond, Virginia oval, and Dillon is set to make his sixth, specifically his fourth behind the wheel of the No. 16 Chevrolet.
The first 22 races of the 2024 season were all contested at different venues, and Richmond is set to become the first track to host a second event. Of the final 14 tracks on the 2024 calendar, 10 have already hosted a race this season.
When the Cup Series raced at Richmond back in late March on Easter Sunday, Grala drove the No. 15 Ford, and Dillon drove the No. 16 Chevrolet. Grala finished in 31st place and Dillon finished in 29th.
There were no non-charter cars entered in that race, though there is one entered this weekend.
MBM Motorsports made their sixth appearance of the 2024 season in the Brickyard 400, and B.J. McLeod drove the No. 66 Ford. This coming weekend, they are set to field the No. 66 Ford for Parker Retzlaff, who has never before competed in a Cup Series race. Retzlaff currently competes full-time for Jordan Anderson Racing in the Xfinity Series.
Two other teams, Richard Childress Racing and Legacy Motor Club, expanded from two to three cars for the Brickyard 400, but both are only set to run their usual two charter entries on Sunday.
