NASCAR Cup Series: Two driver changes confirmed for Michigan race
By Asher Fair
Throughout the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, two teams have run charter entries that have been shared by multiple drivers. Three drivers have spent time behind the wheel of the No. 15 Ford for Rick Ware Racing, and five drivers have spent time behind the wheel of the No. 16 Chevrolet for Kaulig Racing.
In this past Sunday night's race at Richmond Raceway, Riley Herbst made his fourth start of the season for Rick Ware Racing, and Ty Dillon made his fourth start of the year for Kaulig Racing. But neither driver will be back for this coming Sunday afternoon's race at Michigan International Speedway.
Neither team is set to introduce a new driver to their rotation, but both teams are going with different drivers for Sunday's 200-lap FireKeepers Casino 400 at the four-turn, 2.0-mile (3.219-kilometer) Brooklyn, Michigan oval.
Rick Ware Racing, Kaulig Racing change drivers
Cody Ware is set to make his fifth start of the season behind the wheel of the No. 15 Ford, and A.J. Allmendinger is set to make his ninth start of the season behind the wheel of the No. 16 Chevrolet. Both drivers most recently competed in the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway last month.
Allmendinger has also competed in two races behind the wheel of the No. 13 Chevrolet for Matt Kaulig's team when they have added that car as a non-charter entry, so Sunday's race is set to mark his 11th Cup Series start this year.
The only other change to the entry list this week is the fact that MBM Motorsports are not on it. The Carl Long-owned team fielded the No. 66 Ford for Parker Retzlaff in the race at Richmond Raceway, marking the team's seventh points race appearance of the 2024 season.
They plan to return for next weekend's race at Daytona International Speedway and five playoff races, though they have yet to confirm their drivers for any of those six events. Six drivers have spent time behind the wheel of the No. 66 Ford so far this year.
There are no non-charter cars on the entry list for this coming Sunday's race, so the field is set with 36 cars.
The FireKeepers Casino 400 is set to be broadcast live on USA Network from Michigan International Speedway beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, August 18.