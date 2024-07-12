NASCAR Cup Series: Two teams change drivers for Pocono race
By Asher Fair
Kaulig Racing and Rick Ware Racing each run two full-time entries in the NASCAR Cup Series. But both only have one full-time driver. Daniel Hemric drives the No. 31 Chevrolet for Matt Kaulig's team, and Justin Haley drives the No. 51 Ford for Rick Ware's team.
But the No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet and the No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford have had various drivers throughout the season. Five drivers have spent time behind the wheel of the former and three have spent time behind the wheel of the latter.
While neither team is bringing in a new driver for this coming Sunday's Great American Getaway 400 presented by VISITPA at Pocono Raceway, both have made driver changes following this past Sunday's Grant Park 165 at the Chicago Street Course.
Kaulig, Ware make driver changes for Pocono
Shane van Gisbergen drove the No. 16 Chevrolet in Chicago, but A.J. Allmendinger is set to drive it at the three-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Tricky Triangle in Long Pond, Pennsylvania.
Allmendinger did compete at Chicago, but he competed in a third Kaulig Racing entry, the No. 13 Chevrolet. It marked just the second time the No. 13 car was entered this year.
Allmendinger leads all drivers with six starts in the No. 16 car this year, followed by Derek Kraus with five and Ty Dillon with four. Van Gisbergen has now made three and Josh Williams has made two.
Kaz Grala, who has competed in 15 of the season's first 20 races for Rick Ware Racing, drove the No. 15 Ford in Chicago, but Cody Ware is set to return for his third start of the season. Riley Herbst is the only other driver who has spent time behind the wheel of the No. 15 Ford this year.
After the race in Chicago saw non-charter cars entered by Kaulig Racing, RFK Racing, Richard Childress Racing, and MBM Motorsports, there is only one non-charter car on the entry list for the race at Pocono. NY Racing Team plan to field the No. 44 Chevrolet for J.J. Yeley.
USA Network is set to broadcast the Great American Getaway 400 presented by VISITPA live from Pocono Raceway beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, July 14.