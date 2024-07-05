NASCAR: Two driver changes confirmed for Chicago street race
By Asher Fair
Two of the 36 charter entries have served as rotational rides throughout the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, and both are once again set to see driver changes ahead of this Sunday afternoon's Grant Park 165 at the Chicago Street Course.
After Riley Herbst drove the No. 15 Ford for Rick Ware Racing in this past Sunday night's Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway, Kaz Grala, who has competed for the team in 14 of the season's first 19 races, is set to return for Sunday's 75-lap race around the 12-turn, 2.2-mile (3.541-kilometer) temporary street course in Chicago, Illinois.
Cody Ware has also spent time behind the wheel of the No. 15 Ford this year, competing in two races thus far.
And while A.J. Allmendinger is still set to compete in Chicago after driving the No. 16 Chevrolet for Kaulig Racing at Nashville, he will not compete behind the wheel of the No. 16 car. Instead, reigning Chicago winner Shane van Gisbergen is set to make his fourth start of the 2024 season in that entry.
A.J. Allmendinger not driving the No. 16 Chevrolet
Matt Kaulig's team have expanded to three cars for this race. Allmendinger is set to drive the No. 13 Chevrolet, just as he did at Circuit of the Americas back in March, the only race this season in which the team have run more than two entries. Van Gisbergen drove the No. 16 Chevrolet in that race as well.
Three other drivers have spent time behind the wheel of the No. 16 Chevrolet this year. Allmendinger leads all drivers with six starts in the No. 16 car, followed by Derek Kraus with five and Ty Dillon with four. Josh Williams has also made two.
Two other teams, Richard Childress Racing and RFK Racing, are also expanding to three cars for Sunday's race, adding the No. 33 Chevrolet for Austin Hill and the No. 60 Ford for Joey Hand, respectively. Part-time team MBM Motorsports are also planning to run the No. 66 Ford for Josh Bilicki, ensuring a full 40-car field for just the third time this season.
Sunday afternoon's Grant Park 165 is set to be broadcast live on NBC from the Chicago Street Course starting at 4:30 p.m. ET. Van Gisbergen is the reigning winner, having become the first driver to win on Cup Series debut since 1963 last July when he competed for Trackhouse Racing Team. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss it!