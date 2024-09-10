NASCAR Cup Series: Two teams not returning for Watkins Glen race
By Asher Fair
NY Racing Team and Live Fast Motorsports, the two teams that failed to qualify for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway back in February, have made select starts throughout the year since then.
Both teams competed in this past Sunday afternoon's playoff opener at Atlanta Motor Speedway, with NY Racing Team making their fifth start of the year, fourth with J.J. Yeley behind the wheel of the No. 44 Chevrolet, and Live Fast Motorsports making their fourth start of the year. Team co-owner B.J. McLeod has driven the No. 78 Chevrolet in all of them.
But neither team will be back for this Sunday afternoon's road course race at Watkins Glen International.
NY Racing Team, Live Fast Motorsports not competing at Watkins Glen
There are however, still, multiple non-charter cars on the entry list for this 90-lap Go Bowling at The Glen around the eight-turn, 2.454-mile (3.949-kilometer) natural terrain road course in Watkins Glen, New York.
Kaulig Racing and 23XI Racing are each set to field a third entry, something they have both only done twice this year. Matt Kaulig's team are set to field the No. 13 Chevrolet for A.J. Allmendinger, while the Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan-owned team are set to field the No. 50 Toyota for Juan Pablo Montoya, who has not competed in a Cup Series race since 2014.
NY Racing Team do not currently have plans to return later this season. Live Fast Motorsports plan to compete in next month's round of 12 playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway. McLeod would likely drive the No. 78 Chevrolet in this race, but that has not yet been confirmed.
USA Network is set to broadcast the Go Bowling at The Glen live from Watkins Glen International beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, September 15.