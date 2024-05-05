NASCAR Cup Series: Weather triggers Kansas schedule change
By Asher Fair
Not since the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway has a race been significantly impacted by weather, but that has changed on Sunday afternoon at Kansas Speedway.
The 267-lap AdventHealth 400 at the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Kansas City, Kansas oval had been scheduled to go green at 3:13 p.m. ET, but rain caused those plans to be pushed back.
As of now, there is a strong belief that the race will indeed get underway on Sunday, but the exact start time remains unknown. Kansas Speedway does indeed have lights, meaning that there is some flexibility here when it comes to the schedule that other tracks don't have.
Kansas NASCAR race in a weather delay
According to The Weather Channel, rain is projected to stop for the rest of the day at around 4:45 p.m. ET, meaning that track drying efforts should be able to produce a raceable surface shortly thereafter. The full race should be able to be completed by Sunday night at the latest.
UPDATE: The plan is to get the race underway shortly after 5:55 p.m. ET.
Joe Gibbs Racing's Christopher Bell is set to start the race from the pole position behind the wheel of his No. 11 Toyota when it eventually gets underway. A full starting lineup can be found here.
Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin is the reigning winner of this race, though the most recent winner at Kansas Speedway is 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick from last September's playoff race. Toyota has won four races in a row at the track, dating back to May 2022.
However, it is Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson who is listed by DraftKings Sportsbook as the favorite to win the AdventHealth 400. Full odds can be found here.
