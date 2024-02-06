NASCAR: Daytona 500 entry list sitting at 41 cars with one car out
There are 41 cars on the entry list for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500. Will that number grow, or will just one driver be left out?
By Asher Fair
The official start of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season is now less than two weeks away, but things are set to heat up just eight days from today with the single-car qualifying session for the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.
This Wednesday night session is ultimately slated to solidify the front row for the 200-lap race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) high-banked Daytona Beach, Florida oval, plus the starting lineups for the two 60-lap Bluegreen Vacations Duels races on Thursday night.
Thus far, the entry list features 41 cars. With the 36 charter entries all locked in, there are effectively five drivers in non-charter entries set to be battling for four spots.
A full updated entry list can be found here.
Daytona 500 entry list stuck at 41 cars?
Two of the open spots are set to be solidified in the single-car qualifying session (fastest two), and the other two are set to be determined by the Duels (highest finisher in each). Should a non-charter car effectively lock in twice, the next spot(s) go to the next fastest driver(s) from the single-car qualifying session.
The five non-charter entries currently include Beard Motorsports' No. 62 Chevrolet for Anthony Alfredo, Front Row Motorsports' No. 36 Ford for Kaz Grala, Legacy Motor Club's No. 84 Toyota for Jimmie Johnson, Live Fast Motorsports' No. 78 Chevrolet for B.J. McLeod, and RFK Racing's No. 60 Ford for David Ragan.
There is always a chance that another entry or two could sneak in, thus increasing the number of drivers who ultimately fail to qualify. For instance, The Money Team Racing had been contemplating a third straight entry in the "Great American Race", but nothing has been announced.
You also cannot rule out another team adding a third entry, much like Front Row Motorsports, Legacy Motor Club, and RFK Racing have done.
Single-car qualifying is set to air live on Fox Sports 1 from Daytona International Speedway on Wednesday, February 14 beginning at 8:15 p.m. ET. The Bluegreen Vacations Duels are set to air live on Fox Sports 1 on Thursday, February 15 beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET.
The 66th annual Daytona 500 itself is set to be shown live on Fox on Sunday, February 18 beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET.