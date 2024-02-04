Beyond the Flag
NASCAR: 2024 Daytona 500 entry list update after final vacancy filled

All 36 charter cars now have confirmed drivers for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.

By Asher Fair

Riley Herbst, Rick Ware Racing, Daytona 500, NASCAR
Riley Herbst, Rick Ware Racing, Daytona 500, NASCAR / James Gilbert/GettyImages
Rick Ware Racing announced Friday that Riley Herbst is set to drive the No. 15 Ford in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.

Herbst made his Cup Series debut in last year's running of the "Great American Race", and he did so behind the wheel of the No. 15 Ford as well, placing 10th. He also competed for Rick Ware Racing at Talladega Superspeedway.

With Herbst confirmed, all 36 charter entries now have confirmed drivers for the 66th annual edition of the 200-lap race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) high-banked Daytona Beach, Florida oval.

The No. 15 Ford is one of just two charter entries set to be driven by multiple drivers throughout the 2024 season. The other, Kaulig Racing's No. 16 Chevrolet, is set to be driven by A.J. Allmendinger in the Daytona 500.

Here is a list of the 36 charter car/driver combinations for this year's Daytona 500.

Daytona 500: Charter entries

Front Row Motorsports, Ford
No. 34 - Michael McDowell
No. 38 - Todd Gilliland

Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet
No. 5 - Kyle Larson
No. 9 - Chase Elliott
No. 24 - William Byron
No. 48 - Alex Bowman

Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota
No. 11 - Denny Hamlin
No. 19 - Martin Truex Jr.
No. 20 - Christopher Bell
No. 54 - Ty Gibbs

JTG Daugherty Racing, Chevrolet
No. 47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Kaulig Racing, Chevrolet
No. 16 - A.J. Allmendinger
No. 31 - Daniel Hemric

Legacy Motor Club, Toyota
No. 42 - John Hunter Nemechek
No. 43 - Erik Jones

RFK Racing, Ford
No. 6 - Brad Keselowski
No. 17 - Chris Buescher

Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet
No. 3 - Austin Dillon
No. 8 - Kyle Busch

Rick Ware Racing, Ford
No. 15 - Riley Herbst
No. 51 - Justin Haley

Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet
No. 7 - Corey LaJoie
No. 71 - Zane Smith
No. 77 - Carson Hocevar (R)

Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford
No. 4 - Josh Berry (R)
No. 10 - Noah Gragson
No. 14 - Chase Briscoe
No. 41 - Ryan Preece

Team Penske, Ford
No. 2 - Austin Cindric
No. 12 - Ryan Blaney
No. 22 - Joey Logano

Trackhouse Racing Team, Chevrolet
No. 1 - Ross Chastain
No. 99 - Daniel Suarez

23XI Racing, Toyota
No. 23 - Bubba Wallace
No. 45 - Tyler Reddick

Wood Brothers Racing, Ford
No. 21 - Harrison Burton

With the field size capped at 40 cars, there can only be four non-charter entries in the race. There are currently five on the entry list, and that tally is expected to grow, meaning that at least one driver will end up on the outside looking in.

Daytona 500 entries: Non-charter cars

Beard Motorsports, Chevrolet
No. 62 - Anthony Alfredo

Front Row Motorsports, Ford
No. 36 - Kaz Grala

Legacy Motor Club, Toyota
No. 84 - Jimmie Johnson

Live Fast Motorsports, Chevrolet
No. 78 - B.J. McLeod

RFK Racing, Ford
No. 60 - David Ragan

The single-car qualifying session, which is set to lock two non-charter entries into the race, is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, February 14, and the Bluegreen Vacations Duels, which are set to lock in two more, are scheduled to take place on Thursday, February 15 (Fox Sports 1, 7:00 p.m. ET).

The 66th annual Daytona 500 is set to be shown live on Fox from Daytona International Speedway beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 18. Begin a free trial of FuboTV and don't miss any of the action!

