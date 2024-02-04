NASCAR: 2024 Daytona 500 entry list update after final vacancy filled
All 36 charter cars now have confirmed drivers for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.
By Asher Fair
Rick Ware Racing announced Friday that Riley Herbst is set to drive the No. 15 Ford in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.
Herbst made his Cup Series debut in last year's running of the "Great American Race", and he did so behind the wheel of the No. 15 Ford as well, placing 10th. He also competed for Rick Ware Racing at Talladega Superspeedway.
With Herbst confirmed, all 36 charter entries now have confirmed drivers for the 66th annual edition of the 200-lap race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) high-banked Daytona Beach, Florida oval.
The No. 15 Ford is one of just two charter entries set to be driven by multiple drivers throughout the 2024 season. The other, Kaulig Racing's No. 16 Chevrolet, is set to be driven by A.J. Allmendinger in the Daytona 500.
Here is a list of the 36 charter car/driver combinations for this year's Daytona 500.
Daytona 500: Charter entries
Front Row Motorsports, Ford
No. 34 - Michael McDowell
No. 38 - Todd Gilliland
Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet
No. 5 - Kyle Larson
No. 9 - Chase Elliott
No. 24 - William Byron
No. 48 - Alex Bowman
Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota
No. 11 - Denny Hamlin
No. 19 - Martin Truex Jr.
No. 20 - Christopher Bell
No. 54 - Ty Gibbs
JTG Daugherty Racing, Chevrolet
No. 47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Kaulig Racing, Chevrolet
No. 16 - A.J. Allmendinger
No. 31 - Daniel Hemric
Legacy Motor Club, Toyota
No. 42 - John Hunter Nemechek
No. 43 - Erik Jones
RFK Racing, Ford
No. 6 - Brad Keselowski
No. 17 - Chris Buescher
Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet
No. 3 - Austin Dillon
No. 8 - Kyle Busch
Rick Ware Racing, Ford
No. 15 - Riley Herbst
No. 51 - Justin Haley
Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet
No. 7 - Corey LaJoie
No. 71 - Zane Smith
No. 77 - Carson Hocevar (R)
Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford
No. 4 - Josh Berry (R)
No. 10 - Noah Gragson
No. 14 - Chase Briscoe
No. 41 - Ryan Preece
Team Penske, Ford
No. 2 - Austin Cindric
No. 12 - Ryan Blaney
No. 22 - Joey Logano
Trackhouse Racing Team, Chevrolet
No. 1 - Ross Chastain
No. 99 - Daniel Suarez
23XI Racing, Toyota
No. 23 - Bubba Wallace
No. 45 - Tyler Reddick
Wood Brothers Racing, Ford
No. 21 - Harrison Burton
With the field size capped at 40 cars, there can only be four non-charter entries in the race. There are currently five on the entry list, and that tally is expected to grow, meaning that at least one driver will end up on the outside looking in.
Daytona 500 entries: Non-charter cars
Beard Motorsports, Chevrolet
No. 62 - Anthony Alfredo
Front Row Motorsports, Ford
No. 36 - Kaz Grala
Legacy Motor Club, Toyota
No. 84 - Jimmie Johnson
Live Fast Motorsports, Chevrolet
No. 78 - B.J. McLeod
RFK Racing, Ford
No. 60 - David Ragan
The single-car qualifying session, which is set to lock two non-charter entries into the race, is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, February 14, and the Bluegreen Vacations Duels, which are set to lock in two more, are scheduled to take place on Thursday, February 15 (Fox Sports 1, 7:00 p.m. ET).
The 66th annual Daytona 500 is set to be shown live on Fox from Daytona International Speedway beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 18.