NASCAR team fills final open seat for 2024 Daytona 500
Rick Ware Racing have confirmed that Riley Herbst is set to drive the No. 15 Ford in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500.
By Asher Fair
Rick Ware Racing's No. 15 Ford had been the only one of the 36 charter entries without a confirmed driver for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, but that changed on Friday.
Riley Herbst, who made his Cup Series debut in last year's running of the "Great American Race" behind the wheel of the No. 15 Ford, is set to return to Rick Ware Racing for the 66th edition of the race later this month.
The 24-year-old Las Vegas, Nevada native is set to compete in "select races" for Rick Ware's team during the 2024 season, though locations have not been confirmed for any of his other starts. He is set to compete with primary sponsorship from Monster Energy.
Last year, Herbst finished in 10th place in the Daytona 500 and also competed in the spring race at Talladega Superspeedway.
Daytona 500: All 36 charter entries set
Justin Haley is set to drive Rick Ware Racing's other car, the No. 51 Ford, full-time throughout the 2024 season. Kaz Grala is set to drive the No. 15 Ford in a majority of the races, while Cody Ware is expected to run a partial schedule as well.
Of the 36 charter entries, 34 are set to be driven by full-time drivers. The only other charter car set to be split by multiple drivers throughout the 36-race season is Kaulig Racing's No. 16 Chevrolet, which A.J. Allmendinger is set to drive in the Daytona 500.
More drivers could still be added to the Daytona 500 entry list, but any further additions would not be locked into the race now that all 36 charter entries have confirmed drivers.
There are currently five non-charter cars on the entry list, and only four can make it into the 40-car field -- two via the single-car qualifying session on Wednesday, February 14, and two more via the Bluegreen Vacations Duels on Thursday, February 15.
Fox is set to broadcast the Daytona 500 live from Daytona International Speedway beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 18.