NASCAR: Daytona 500 regular unlikely to return in 2024
Ty Dillon is without a ride for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.
By Asher Fair
Ty Dillon has been on the entry list for the Daytona 500 for nine straight years, including the last four for different teams. He drove for Germain Racing in 2020, Gaunt Brothers Racing in 2021, Petty GMS Motorsports in 2022, and Spire Motorsports in 2023.
There was speculation early in the offseason that that could become five teams in five years, as he had lost his ride with Spire Motorsports after the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season but was rumored to be heading to Kaulig Racing with A.J. Allmendinger headed back to the Xfinity Series full-time.
However, Matt Kaulig's team confirmed that Allmendinger is set to drive the No. 16 Chevrolet in this year's season opener at Daytona International Speedway.
With Allmendinger being set to compete full-time in the Xfinity Series as opposed to the Cup Series this year, that announcement effectively confirmed that the entry would be shared throughout the 36-race 2024 season, eliminating the possibility of Dillon competing full-time.
Ty Dillon not competing in Daytona 500?
Thus far, the No. 16 Chevrolet's drivers for the upcoming season include Allmendinger, Josh Williams, and Shane van Gisbergen. All three are full-time drivers for Kaulig Racing's Xfinity Series program.
While there is still a chance that Dillon could end up competing in select races, the Daytona 500 is obviously off the table with Kaulig Racing. The team's other entry, the No. 31 Chevrolet, is set to be driven full-time by Daniel Hemric, and they are unlikely to add a third car.
There is still a chance that the Daytona 500 entry list will grow from 41 to 42 cars, with NY Racing Team reportedly still considering a non-charter entry that would set up a scenario in which six drivers are battling for four spots, since the 36 charter cars are all locked into the 40-car field. A driver, however, has not been named, so Dillon cannot be completely ruled out.
Dillon failed to qualify for the race in 2021 when he drove Gaunt Brothers Racing's non-charter No. 96 Toyota.
As far as his NASCAR plans go for 2024, Dillon is set to replace Matt DiBenedetto behind the wheel of the No. 25 Chevrolet at Rackley WAR in the Truck Series, so he is still set to compete full-time.
The 2024 Truck Series season is scheduled to get underway at Daytona International Speedway with the Fresh From Florida 250, which is set to be broadcast live on Fox Sports 1 beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, February 16.
Fox Sports 1 is set to air Daytona 500 qualifying beginning at 8:15 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 14, and it is set to air the Bluegreen Vacations Duels beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 15. Fox is set to provide live Daytona 500 coverage beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 18.