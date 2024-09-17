NASCAR driver moving to a different car for Bristol night race
By Asher Fair
Kaulig Racing have rotated five drivers in and out of their No. 16 Chevrolet throughout the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. Shane van Gisbergen, one of their three full-time Xfinity Series drivers, has driven the car in each of the four most recent races.
Despite van Gisbergen competing in this past Sunday afternoon's race at Watkins Glen International, A.J. Allmendinger also competed for Matt Kaulig's team at the iconic New York road course.
For the third time this season, the team added the No. 13 Chevrolet alongside their two charter entries, the No. 16 Chevrolet and No. 31 Chevrolet for Daniel Hemric. All three times they have added the No. 13 car, they have done so for Allmendinger.
Allmendinger is set to return for this coming Saturday night's Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway, but he will not be back behind the wheel of the No. 13 Chevrolet.
Allmendinger back in the No. 16 car at Bristol
Allmendinger, who also competes full-time for Kaulig Racing in the Xfinity Series, leads all drivers with nine starts behind the wheel of the No. 16 Chevrolet this season, and he is set to make a 10th in Saturday's 500-lap race around the four-turn, 0.533-mile (0.858-kilometer) high-banked Bristol, Tennessee oval. He also competed for the team at Bristol back in March and finished in 23rd place.
After competing full-time in the Cup Series for the first time since 2018 last year, Allmendinger made the move back to the full-time Xfinity Series in 2024. Kaulig Racing recently announced that he has been signed to drive the No. 16 Chevrolet full-time in the Cup Series once again next year.
Their 2025 plans for the No. 31 Chevrolet are still up in the air, but Hemric is set to finish out of the 2024 season.
The Bass Pro Shops Night Race is set to be broadcast live on USA Network from Bristol Motor Speedway beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET this Saturday, September 21.