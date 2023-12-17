NASCAR driver announcement leaves two open seats for 2024
Noah Gragson's move to Stewart-Haas Racing means that just two chartered entries remain without confirmed drivers for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season.
By Asher Fair
Stewart-Haas Racing confirmed the long-rumored addition of Noah Gragson to their driver lineup for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, announcing him as the replacement for Aric Almirola behind the wheel of the No. 10 Ford.
Almirola, after spending the last six seasons with the team, opted to sign with Joe Gibbs Racing to run a partial Xfinity Series schedule next year.
The addition of Gragson solidifies Stewart-Haas Racing's four-car lineup for 2024. Josh Berry is also set to join the team as the replacement for the Fox Sports broadcast booth-bound Kevin Harvick, while Chase Briscoe and Ryan Preece are both set to return.
Just two cars don't have confirmed drivers for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season
Kaulig Racing and Rick Ware Racing, ironically the two teams involved in one of the more shocking announcements of this year's silly season, both still have confirmations to make regarding their 2024 plans.
With A.J. Allmendinger officially set to drop back down to the Xfinity Series, even after winning a race in his first full Cup Series season with Matt Kaulig's team, former Spire Motorsports driver Ty Dillon is rumored to be on his way to replacing him behind the wheel of the No. 16 Chevrolet. Kaulig Racing would become Dillon's fifth team in five years if the move is confirmed.
As for Rick Ware Racing, their only confirmation for the 2024 season is that former Kaulig Racing driver Justin Haley is set to compete full-time. They have not had a full-time driver since Cody Ware's April arrest and suspension.
With Ware, the son of team owner Rick Ware, having now been reinstated, it is likely that he will factor into the team's plans for next year in some capacity, but whether or not he competes full-time again remains to be seen.
No drivers have been confirmed for the team's second entry, which is usually a shared entry. This could indicate that they were waiting to see what happened with Ware's legal situation before making a move.
Haley's car number -- and, by association, the vacant car's number -- has not yet been confirmed. Ware had been driving the No. 51 Ford full-time when he was suspended, while the No. 15 Ford was the shared entry.