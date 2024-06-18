NASCAR driver change confirmed for New Hampshire race
By Asher Fair
For the second consecutive NASCAR Cup Series race, there are no non-charter cars on the entry list for this coming Sunday afternoon's USA Today 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
Though the No. 66 MBM Motorsports Ford was originally on the entry list at Iowa Speedway last week, the team made the late decision to withdraw the car ahead of Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol race weekend, leaving only the 36 charter cars.
Two of the 36 charter entries have been shared throughout the 2024 season. Those two entries are the No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford and the No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet.
Kaulig Racing confirm driver change for Loudon
Kaz Grala has driven the No. 15 Ford in the majority of the 17 races that have been contested so far in 2024, including this past weekend's race at Iowa Speedway, and he is set to return for Sunday afternoon's 301-lap race around the four-turn, 1.058-mile (1.703-kilometer) Loudon, New Hampshire oval.
However, the No. 16 Chevrolet is set to see another driver change. Ty Dillon, one of five individuals to drive the car so far in 2024, is set to make his fourth start of the season on Sunday after A.J. Allmendinger competed in the two most recent races at Sonoma Raceway and Iowa Speedway.
Dillon competed for Kaulig Racing at Richmond Raceway in late March and Texas Motor Speedway in mid-April and finished in 29th and 16th place, respectively.
He most recently competed for the rebranded Team AmeriVet (formerly The Money Team Racing) at Charlotte Motor Speedway in late May and finished the rain-shortened Coca-Cola 600 in 36th place.
Beyond this weekend's race, there are 18 races remaining on the 2024 Cup Series schedule, and the No. 16 Chevrolet has a confirmed driver for eight of them. Dillon is also set to compete at Richmond again on Sunday, August 11 and then at Kansas Speedway on Sunday, September 29.
Aside from Dillon and Allmendinger, the car has also been driven by Shane van Gisbergen, Derek Kraus, and Josh Williams this year.
Tune in to USA Network at 2:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, June 23 for the live broadcast of the USA Today 301 from New Hampshire Motor Speedway.