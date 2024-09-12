NASCAR driver change confirmed before Watkins Glen playoff race
By Asher Fair
Kaz Grala has competed in a majority of the races that have been contested so far during the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, driving the No. 15 Ford for Rick Ware Racing in 16 of the 26 races on the regular season schedule.
But over the seven most recent race weekends, dating back to two months ago at Pocono Raceway, Grala has only made one start. He competed for Rick Ware's team in the regular season finale at Darlington Raceway two weekends ago.
Cody Ware has made seven starts for the team behind the wheel of the No. 15 Ford this season, while Riley Herbst has made four. Ware, who recorded a career-high fourth place finish in the recent race at Daytona International Speedway, competed in last week's playoff opener at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
But Grala is set to return at Watkins Glen International.
The No. 15 Ford is one of two charter entries that have been shared by multiple drivers during the 2024 season. The other is Kaulig Racing's No. 16 Chevrolet, which Shane van Gisbergen is set to drive for the fourth straight race weekend at Watkins Glen.
Van Gisbergen is one of five drivers who have driven the car this year. The others are his two full-time Xfinity Series teammates, A.J. Allmendinger and Josh Williams, as well as Ty Dillon and Derek Kraus.
As for Rick Ware Racing, it is expected that Grala will make five more starts this season after this weekend while Ware will make three, though the team have yet to officially announce who will drive the No. 15 Ford in any race beyond this weekend's 90-lap Go Bowling at The Glen around the famed eight-turn, 2.454-mile (3.949-kilometer) natural terrain road course in Watkins Glen, New York.
USA Network is set to provide live coverage of the Go Bowling at The Glen from Watkins Glen International beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET this, Sunday, September 15. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss it!