NASCAR driver returning for first race in 11 weeks at Bristol
By Asher Fair
MBM Motorsports have appeared sporadically throughout the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season after missing the 2023 season entirely, and they have had six different drivers compete behind the wheel of the No. 66 Ford this year.
The Carl Long-owned team have not appeared in a Cup Series race since the regular season finale at Darlington Raceway three weekends ago, but they are set to return for the first of their five scheduled playoff starts in this Saturday night's Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Josh Bilicki, whose lone start of the 2024 Cup Series season came in early July for the team at the Chicago Street Course, is set to drive the No. 66 Ford in Saturday night's 500-lap race around the four-turn, 0.533-mile (0.858-kilometer) high-banked Bristol, Tennessee oval.
Bilicki's 28th place finish in Chicago is the team's best finish of the 2024 season.
Of the six drivers who have driven for MBM Motorsports this year, only B.J. McLeod and Timmy Hill have made two starts. Bilicki, David Starr, Chad Finchum, and Parker Retzlaff have each made one.
The team also plan to compete in the upcoming races at Kansas Speedway on Sunday, September 29; the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval on Sunday, October 13; Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, October 20; and Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, November 10.
However, no drivers have been confirmed by the team for any of these races, and their plans have changed on a number of occasions so far in 2024, most notably when they withdrew the No. 66 Ford at Iowa Speedway, so it remains to be seen just when and where they will end up showing up again before the season concludes.
Tune in to USA Network at 7:30 p.m. ET this Saturday, September 21 for the live broadcast of the Bass Pro Shops Night Race from Bristol Motor Speedway.