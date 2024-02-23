NASCAR driver returns to the Cup Series with new team
Josh Williams is set to make his first official NASCAR Cup Series start since 2022, doing so for Kaulig Racing at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
By Asher Fair
Josh Williams made his NASCAR Cup Series debut with Live Fast Motorsports in the dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway in 2022, and he competed in two more races for the team behind the wheel of the No. 78 Ford later in the season at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course and the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.
Williams, who competed full-time for DGM Racing during the 2023 Xfinity Series season, signed with Kaulig Racing for the 2024 season, and it was later revealed that Matt Kaulig's team had also signed him to compete in select Cup Series races behind the wheel of the No. 16 Chevrolet, which is set to be shared by a number of drivers throughout the season.
The 30-year-old Port Charlotte, Florida native drove the No. 16 Chevrolet at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum three weekends ago, but he failed to qualify for the prseason Busch Light Clash exhibition race.
After A.J. Allmendinger drove the No. 16 Chevrolet to a sixth place finish in the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, Williams is set to make his first official Cup Series start with Kaulig Racing this weekend.
Ironically, Williams' first Cup Series start with Kaulig Racing is set to come at Atlanta Motor Speedway, where he because a household name last season when he was told to park his car -- and then proceeded to do so on the front straightaway before getting out and waving to the fans, firing up the crowd in the process.
He was later suspended for the following weekend's race at Circuit of the Americas.
While Williams is set to compete in multiple Cup Series races this year, no further locations have been announced yet.
Aside from Allmendinger and Williams, Kaulig Racing's two confirmed drivers for the No. 16 Chevrolet this season include Shane van Gisbergen, who also competes full-time for the team in the Xfinity Series, and Derek Kraus. Van Gisbergen has been confirmed for seven races while Kraus has been confirmed for six.
