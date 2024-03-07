NASCAR driver, team not returning for Phoenix race
J.J. Yeley and NY Racing Team made their season debut in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, but they will not compete at Phoenix Raceway.
By Asher Fair
J.J. Yeley wasn't initially planning on returning to the NASCAR Cup Series for a 20th season in 2024 after ruling out a return to Rick Ware Racing, where he had been one of the primary drivers over the last several seasons.
But on the day of Daytona 500 qualifying, NY Racing Team, which had only just announced their entry, confirmed Yeley as the driver of the No. 44 Chevrolet.
Unfortunately for Yeley and the team, they failed to qualify for the "Great American Race" at Daytona International Speedway, and they did not return for the following weekend's race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
They did, however, make their season debut at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this past weekend, officially making this Yeley's 20th season in the series.
J.J. Yeley, NY Racing Team not competing at Phoenix
Only the 36 charter cars are on the entry list for this Sunday afternoon's Shriners Children's 500 at Phoenix Raceway, meaning that the 47-year-old Phoenix native will not be competing in his home race after a 34th place finish at Las Vegas.
Yeley and the team do not have any more confirmed starts on their schedule for the 2024 season. Prior to this year, NY Racing Team's most recent Cup Series season was 2022, when they appeared in five races with Greg Biffle behind the wheel of the No. 44 Chevrolet.
Should the team decide to compete in any more races this year, it is highly unlikely that they would risk missing the race entirely like they did at Daytona. The Daytona 500 is typically the only race that draws an entry list featuring more than 40 cars, the maximum allowable total in a modern Cup Series event.
