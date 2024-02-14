NASCAR: Which drivers could miss the 2024 Daytona 500?
There are six drivers competing for the final four spots in the Daytona 500 field. Who could miss the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season opener?
By Asher Fair
The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season is scheduled to get underway this coming Sunday afternoon with the 66th annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.
There are 42 cars on the entry list, but only 40 can compete in the 200-lap race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) high-banked Daytona Beach, Florida oval. With the 36 charter cars locked in, that leaves six cars going for four spots.
Kaz Grala is set to drive the No. 36 Ford for Front Row Motorsports, David Ragan is set to drive the No. 60 Ford for RFK Racing, Anthony Alfredo is set to drive the No. 62 Chevrolet for Beard Motorsports, B.J. McLeod is set to drive the No. 78 Chevrolet for Live Fast Motorsports, and Jimmie Johnson is set to drive the No. 84 Toyota for Legacy Motor Club.
NY Racing Team have also entered the No. 44 Chevrolet, but that car does not yet have a confirmed driver.
How are the final Daytona 500 spots determined?
The fastest two of these six drivers in the single-car qualifying session, which is set to be broadcast live on Fox Sports 1 beginning at 8:15 p.m. ET this Wednesday, February 14, are set to lock themselves into the race.
The highest finishing driver of a non-charter car in the first 60-lap Bluegreen Vacation Duel is set to secure a spot, and the highest finishing driver of a non-charter car in the second 60-lap Bluegreen Vacation Duel is set to secure a spot as well. The Bluegreen Vacations Duels are set to be broadcast live on Fox Sports 1 beginning 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 15.
Should a driver(s) effectively lock in twice, the next spot(s) will go to the next fastest driver(s) of a non-charter car(s) from the single-car qualifying session.
The drivers who officially qualify on speed are set to line up on the 20th and final row on the Daytona 500 grid in 39th and 40th place, while the drivers who officially lock in via their Duel result are set to have their starting positions determined by those results.
Fox is set to broadcast the Daytona 500 live from Daytona International Speedway beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, February 18.