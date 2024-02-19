NASCAR: Full Daytona 500 starting lineup after postponement
The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season is scheduled to begin on Monday now following the postponement of the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.
By Asher Fair
The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season had been scheduled to get underway on Sunday afternoon with the 66th annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, but due to rain, that did not happen.
The 200-lap "Great American Race" around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) high-banked Daytona Beach, Florida oval is now scheduled to take place on Monday afternoon. It is scheduled to take place following the 120-lap United Rentals 300, the Xfinity Series season opener which was postponed from Saturday due to rain.
Qualifying for the Daytona 500 took place on Wednesday and Thursday. The single-car session on Wednesday solidified the race's front row and the starting lineups for Thursday night's two 60-lap Bluegreen Vacations Duels.
Team Penske's Joey Logano took the pole position for the Daytona 500 behind the wheel of his No. 22 Ford and Front Row Motorsports' Michael McDowell qualified alongside him on the front row behind the wheel of his No. 34 Ford.
Additionally, both Beard Motorsports' Anthony Alfredo and RFK Racing's David Ragan locked into the race on speed. They had been among the six drivers of non-charter cars going for the final four spots in the 40-car field, with the 36 charter cars all locked in.
The results of the two Duels determined the remainder of the starting lineup for the Daytona 500. 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick won the first race behind the wheel of his No. 45 Toyota to solidify a third place starting position, and Joe Gibbs Racing's Christopher Bell won the second race behind the wheel of his No. 20 Toyota to solidify a fourth place starting position.
Legacy Motor Club's Jimmie Johnson raced his way into the field in the first Duel, and Front Row Motorsports' Kaz Grala raced his way into the field in the second. NY Racing Team's J.J. Yeley and Live Fast Motorsports' B.J. McLeod both failed to qualify for the race.
Daytona 500: Full starting lineup
1st - Joey Logano
2nd - Michael McDowell
3rd - Tyler Reddick
4th - Christopher Bell
5th - Chase Elliott
6th - Austin Cindric
7th - Alex Bowman
8th - Denny Hamlin
9th - Carson Hocevar
10th - John Hunter Nemechek
11th - Erik Jones
12th - Harrison Burton
13th - Daniel Suarez
14th - Zane Smith
15th - Ty Gibbs
16th - Brad Keselowski
17th - Kyle Larson
18th - William Byron
19th - Chris Buescher
20th - Chase Briscoe
21st - Ross Chastain
22nd - Justin Haley
23rd - Jimmie Johnson
24th - Bubba Wallace
25th - Ryan Preece
26th - Kaz Grala
27th - Martin Truex Jr.
28th - A.J. Allmendinger
29th - Corey LaJoie
30th - Josh Berry
31st - Todd Gilliland
32nd - Ryan Blaney
33rd - Austin Dillon
34th - Kyle Busch
35th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
36th - Riley Herbst
37th - Daniel Hemric
38th - Noah Gragson
39th - Anthony Alfredo
40th - David Ragan
Tune in to Fox at 4:00 p.m. ET on Monday, February 19 for the live broadcast of the 66th annual Daytona 500 from Daytona International Speedway. Begin a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss it!